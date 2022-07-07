Bunagana Health Centre II in Kisoro district has run out of measles and polio vaccines.

According to Haji Shafiq Ssekandi Sengooba, the Resident District Commissioner Kisoro, the health centre has so far run out of vaccines for almost a week.

Sengooba adds that the health centre is also crippling with scarcity of water since the road is inaccessible and Inadequate HIV testing kits putting the community at a risk since the district continues to receive more refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo due the heavy fight between M23 rebels and FARDC.

He revealed that on Wednesday, Nyakabande Transit Center received 871 refugees from Democratic republic of Congo through Bunagana one stop border post among which 345 were new arrivals while 526 had left the Camp back to their homes.

He said that currently the total population at the holding area and Transit center TC is 16,662 individuals with 4,417 at the Transit center and 12,245 at the holding center. He also said that 325 individuals of 185 households were relocated to Nakivale Settlement.

The RDC told our reporter that the Cumulative number of refugees manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 37,077 individuals from 18,951 Households in Bweza, Busanza, Gisigari, Masisi and Rutshuru in Democratic Republic of Congo due to Civil strife in their areas of origin and searching for family members.

He added that 362 COVID-19 tests were conducted yesterday among the 316 new arrivals, 46 relocated ones and 14 new arrivals turned positive making the cumulative number of tests for the new arrivals and positive cases since the 28thof March 2022 to 28,405 and 491 respectively.

He further said that 14 patients were discharged from the isolation leaving a balance of 77 active cases.