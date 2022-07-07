“Uganda is following the events in Sudan with keen interest, especially the process of the tripartite framework. Uganda will support whatever the people of Sudan want during the tripartite process of negotiations,” Ambassador Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu told Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan. The title is Sudan’s equivalent to President or Head of State.

The Ambassador of Uganda to Sudan made the statement after presenting credentials to the Sudanese Head of State at a colourful ceremony held today morning, at the Republic Palace, located along Nile Street in Central Khartoum.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials at the Embassy of Uganda in

Sudan, who included: Mr. Dickson Ogwang, the Minister Counsellor, Mr.David Wamono, the Accounting Officer, and Brig.Gen. Freddie Karara, Defence Attaché.

The ceremony officially started Ambassador Ssemuddu tour of duty as head of Mission in Khartoum.

H.E Gen. Al – Burhan welcomed and congratulated Amb. Dr. Rashid Yahya

Ssemuddu on his appointment as Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan and assured him of his full support and that of the government of the Republic of Sudan.

H.E the President wished Amb. Ssemuddu God’s blessing and a successful tour of duty in Sudan.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Ambassador Ssemuddu conveyed warm

greetings and glad tidings from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to his Sudanese counterpart, in which the Ugandan Head of State affirmed his commitment to grow the existing bilateral relationship for the mutual benefits of the two sister states.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Sudan for the excellent bilateral relationship between the sister states, and noted the Visit to Uganda in 2021 of Gen. Al Burhan, and the resolve made with his Ugandan counterpart, H.E. Gen. Yoweri Museveni to reactivate the work of the Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Political Consultative Committee meetings.

However, on July 4, 2022, Gen Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, announced that the

Military will no longer participate in the current national negotiations being

facilitated by the trilateral mechanism made up of the African Union (AU)-

Inter-Governmental Agency for Development (IGAD) and the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

He called for the formation of a government of independent national competencies that will complete the tasks of the transitional period.

He stressed that the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) will not be a vehicle for any political party to rule the country, but was clear that the army would implement the outcome from the dialogue process.

On July 5, 2022, the 39th extraordinary summit of IGAD Heads of State and

Government was convened in Nairobi chaired by H.E. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-

Burhan. The Summit held open and closed sessions to discuss matters of

regional peace, security and environment.

Amb Ssemuddu thanked Sudan’s president for the support he gave his

predecessor, Ambassador James William Kinobe during his service in the Sudan.

Ambassador Ssemuddu applauded the cordial bilateral relations that exists

between Uganda and Sudan as evidenced by regular exchange of official visits at all levels of government and even from people-to-people relations.

He extolled the benefits that the cordial relations have on the economic, social

and political development of the two countries, particularly the Commercial

spheres. Trade in coffee and tea has grown exponentially, headlining trade

flows between the two countries.

Ambassador Ssemuddu, concluded his remarks by expressing his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality accorded to him and the kind treatment

by his host, President Al-Burhan and the people of Sudan since his arrival in the country. He informed the President he looked forward to promoting stronger and more robust cooperation during his tour of duty.