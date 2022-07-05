The Cabinet of the Government of Uganda has adopted and approved Kiswahili as an official language of the country and recommended that the language be compulsory taught and examined in Primary and Secondary Schools.

According to the Minister of ICT and National Guidance Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi, this decision was yesterday July 4th reached at during a cabinet meeting that took place at State House Entebbe.

Dr Baryomunsi further said it was also agreed upon that training programs for Members of Parliament, Cabinet and the Media be initiated to ensure that Kiswahili becomes an official language.

In the same cabinet meeting, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development was directed to present a comprehensive paper on externalisation of labour in Uganda after many reports indicated that some Ugandans who seek to work outside the country especially as Domestic Servants undergo untold suffering.

Dr Baryomunsi also said that during the cabinet meeting, they agreed to hold the World Population Day on July 11th 2022, at Kumi Boma Grounds in Kumi District whose theme is, “Mindset Change for Wealth Creation; Ending Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnance”.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the Microfinance Deposit and taking Institutions Act 2003 to allow them use the word ‘Bank’, to provide for Islamic Banking and bancasuurance in Microfinance Industry and allow special access to the credit reference bureau by other credit providers and service providers.

Cabinet wants the new developments in microfinance industry adopted so that they are harmonised with other Microfinance Deposit Institutions Act with other laws and financial sector integration process.