The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has watered down media reports that Uganda attempted to destabilize Ethiopia by offering military support to armed group of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

On 1st July 2022, Scoop a foreign news website claimed that Uganda is deeply involved in assisting the TPLF’s fighting warriors with special pieces of training in the East African country’s army barracks.

The article alleged that military training operations conducted in support of the TPLF rebellion in Ethiopia are held in Uganda and South Sudan under the command of the Commander of land forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“.. The document details meetings between TPLF Tigrayan Armed Forces commanders and Ugandan force commanders in late 2021. So it is possible that the operations described here have been underway for some time…. General Kainerugaba is expected to succeed his father in the Presidency when he finally steps down. Among his many military responsibilities is the command of several detachments of Ugandan UN Peace Keepers, including in Somalia,” the outlet wrote in parts.

“When he was a young officer he attended military training in Egypt, and while there developed a personal relationship with Egyptian President Al-Sisi, who was at the time his commander. He has recently expressed his support for the TPLF rebels in Ethiopia publicly on Twitter and has even claimed he is Tigrayan.”

The website further claims that there are arrangements for the training of 4600 soldiers in four separate training facilities managed by Ugandan Commanders.

However, the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye says the so-called report on alleged attempts to destabilize Ethiopia is a total FABRICATION that exposes the author’s ignorance of simple and basic facts.

“First of all Uganda does not border Ethiopia as the author’s claims. 2. A one James Kabarebe has never been a Minister of Defence in Uganda. Uganda’s Ambassador to S. Sudan has NEVER met the alleged Gen Akol Koor. The two have never met, and dont know each other,” Brig Kulayigye tweeted on Sunday.