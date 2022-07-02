The Uganda National Examinations Board- UNEB has registered over 1,280,000 candidates for all the three levels of national examinations.

The development was on Friday July 1st 2022 announced by the Board’s Executive Director Dan Nokrach Odongo following closure of late registration of candidates on Thursday.

He told the press that of the registered candidates, 51% are female, while 49% are male.

Odongo explains that in terms of funding, over 715,000 (56%) of all the candidates are funded by the government, while 565,000 (44%) are privately sponsored.

At Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) level, the candidature stands at over 832,000 as compared to 767,000 in 2020.

For the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), 349,000 candidates have registered, while at the higher level of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) total candidature stands at over 97,000.

Odongo however didn’t mention the fate of candidates who were unable to register within the set time frame for various reasons.