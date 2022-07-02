By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Pader District Resident Commissioner Milton Odongo on Thursday 30 June 2022 ordered for immediate arrest of One Akot Grace, the Parish Chief of Wigweng Parish in Acholibur sub-county, Pader district for allegedly extorting Money totaling to 2.5million shillings from various Parish Development Model (PDM) groups.

The Parish Chief was soliciting for 100,000 shillings from each group for registration in her office.

RDC Odongo made this statement while addressing the district stakeholders during the training on the PDM held at the District Headquarters in the District Council Hall.

This came after Acholibur Sub County Councilor V, Mr. Godwin Wokorach raised the concern in the meeting.

Mr. Wokorach alleged that Akot Grace the Parish Chief of Wigweng Parish Chief demands up to Shs100,000 for Certificate and Shs70,000 for making a constitution for the group.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Paco Ber cotton farmers group in Teyaa village, Wigweng parish, Acholibur sub-county in Pader district, Simon Okot said that the accused parish chief rejected their drafted constitution many times upon payment of 30,000 for registration of the certificate.

However, when interviewed, Akot defended herself by claiming that the Shs30,000 she was collecting was meant for certificate registration, and the 70,000 was her money for drafting the various group’s constitutions upon negotiation.

Mr. Odongo directed the district criminal investigative department to immediately carry out an investigation into the alleged scandal and arrest the culprits because they are tarnishing the government’s image before the general public.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem who was delegated to supervise the Parish Development Model in Pader and Agago District, backed up the leaders to arrest the corrupt Parish Chiefs and Community Development Officers.