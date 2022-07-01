The 1st National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Al Hajji Moses Kigongo on Thursday met and addressed a section of members of the NRM party under their umbrella body, The Transformer Cadres Association (TCAU), an umbrella housing NRM members who lost the parliamentary bid in primaries and supported the flag bearers.

While addressing the group today in a meeting convened by the Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong at the NRM secretariat, Kyadondo Road Nakasero Kampala, Al-Hajji Kigongo told the group that the Government and the Party had failed to handle their concerns citing disorganization and lack of clear focus by the group.

“We have always seen you in the media advocating for very many issues but you seem to lack a clear focus. Please stop mixing up issues. You cannot be jumping from one thing to another and expect our attention. Separate the issues and we shall be able to listen and solve them,” AlHajj Kigongo said.

The veteran NRM leader said that since the group had agreed to turn up for the meeting with party leaders, he was confident that all grievances raised by the members of the association would be identified and sorted before they are presented to the party National Chairman for consideration.

Some of the issues presented to the 1st National Vice Chairman and Secretary-General in their memorandum of understanding include;

Tasking the NRM secretariat to properly reorganize the party register to avert challenges of the previous primary election which they referred to as having been improperly conducted, seeking audience with the National Chairman and President H.E Yoweri Museveni among other issues.

Rt. Hon. Todwong on his part said the Transformer Cadre members were addressing party issues on the wrong forums, “I used to wonder how members of the NRM party can raise serious issues that touch on amendment of the party constitution without involving the leaders of the same institution. I had even developed a suspicion that you are being used by the wrong people. So next time come to the party and we discuss.”

He wondered how the same group could agitate that power of electing a President of the Republic of Uganda to be delegated to Members of Parliament saying, elections by adult suffrage were one of the cornerstones for the existence of the revolutionary organization.

Primary elections

Rt. Hon. Todwong acknowledged that there were some inconsistencies in last year’s NRM internal elections which he says in some areas, the exercise was marred with manipulations and poor supervision a thing he attributed to the lack of an up-to-date voter register then.

“We did not have time to organize secret ballot elections because our register was not properly organised. We also lacked the manpower to supervise the exercise hence some of our candidates suffered abuse and manipulations,” Todwong said.

He revealed that the register has now been cleaned and only awaiting to present it to the voters for verification of their details.

The group led by Mr Felix Adupa Ongwech apologized to the party leaders and promised to be loyal and submissive members.

“We have sinned and fallen short of glory. We apologize and seek to move forward.” Mr Adupa said.

The meeting was also attended by the NRM Vice Chairman for the Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula.