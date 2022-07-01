The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of local government has given out 103 Yamaha motorcycles to the Sub County chairpersons in Kigezi sub region to help them effectively monitor government programs and do service delivery in the region.

While officiating at the handover of motorcycles to chairpersons in Kabale district, the State Minister of Trade, Industry and cooperatives (Industry) David Bahati told them that the motorcycles are expected to improve monitoring and delivery of services in their respective sub-counties since they have now been provided with means of transport.

Bahati expressed gratitude to the chairpersons for the continued monitoring of government programs even though they have been encountering a number of hardships.

He cautioned them against using the motorcycles to do their personal activities but rather to utilize them in monitoring government programs singling out the Parish Development Model and Emyooga all aimed at getting Ugandans out of poverty.

Speaking at the same function, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma and the Kabale district Chairperson who was represented by his Vice Miria Akankwasta Tugume asked the chairpersons to ensure that motorcycles are used effectively to deliver services to people.