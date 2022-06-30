Over 1000 able bodied Local Defence Personnel (LDP) have been recruited by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) teams in greater Eastern Uganda.

The UPDF’s Chieftaincy of Training and Recruitment (CTR) organized and tasked two teams which traversed the greater Eastern region as part of the nationwide enlistment exercise for 2022.

The Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC) and Chairperson City Security Committee, Mr. Washaki Ahmada, confirmed that the exercise was successful.

“The people in the city are grateful to the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, HE Gen Yoweri K Museveni for ensuring that young people join the forces on a quota basis,” remarked the RCC.

The RCC noted that there was an influx of youths who wanted to join but due to the limited quota allocated to the city and district; many did not succeed, an indication that people love and have confidence in the UPDF.

Mr. Washaki stressed that the team exhibited professionalism, integrity, discipline and transparency during the whole recruitment exercise held at Mbale (Maluku) district Headquarter grounds.

Addressing the successful recruits at Kapchorwa District headquarters, the Deputy Commander of the 3 Infantry Division Brig Gen David Mugisha and team four leader congratulated the recruits.

“I congratulate and welcome you to join the UPDF. You have exhibited discipline and endurance throughout the recruitment process,” remarked Brig Gen Mugisha.

“UPDF strength is hinged on core values of discipline, good fighting spirit and professionalism. I urge you to maintain discipline and follow instructions in order to complete training, Brig Gen Mugisha told the recruits.

He also noted that the overall exercise was transparent, systematic and witnessed by leaders as bona fide youths from the respective districts were given priority and they made it to the final stage.

Brig Gen Mugisha commended district leaders and the media fraternity for their active participation in mobilizing recruits that resulted into overwhelming turn ups.

On her part, the District Chairperson Kapchorwa, Hon Chebet Everlyne Kubarika was pleased with opportunities available in the army. “I’m very grateful to the government of Uganda for giving our citizens an opportunity to serve in their nation’s forces,” she noted.

Hon Kubarika warned successful candidates to desist from desertion after training and serve their country.

The District Chairperson Kotido, Hon Komol Lotee, aka ‘kacheri boy’ noted that the exercise was free and fair. “The big turn up, leaders’ participation and well coordination gave confidence and trust in the exercise,” he observed.

Hon Komol also saluted the army leadership for being committed towards the continuous pacification of Karamoja sub-region. He said Karamoja leaders will always stand together with the joint security forces in the pursuit for peace and security.

Overall, the two teams which commenced the exercise on 18-25 June 2022, recruited 1920 adult qualified youths for Local Defence Personnel (LDP) category, 383 of whom are females.

Team four which was under the command of Brig Gen David Mugisha, traversed Karamoja and Sebei sub regions, recruiting from 12 districts in 5 centers within 8 days.

Team 5 was led by Col Benard Tuhame, 3 Division Operations and Training Officer (DOTO), conducted the exercise in two cities, 22 districts of Bukedi, Bugisu and Teso Sub regions with 6 centers.

According to the team leaders, the recruitment objective and target was attained with no major challenges encountered.

All successful recruits were transferred to Kaweweta Recruits Training School (KRTS), in Nakaseke District as they wait for the official commencement of basic training to fulfill the military requirement.