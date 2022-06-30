The territorial police of Rukiga District are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of 22 years old Kabale university student who allegedly committed suicide.

The case was reported on Wednesday morning by one Namanya Aderah,31, a resident of Rweza cell, Kitojo parish

Rwamucucu sub county that one Nasasira Bibiana, female, who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work and social administration committed suicide by hanging.

The student allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning at around 5am at Rweza cell on a tree behind the sister’s house for yet unknown reasons.

It’s alleged that on the 27.06.2022 the deceased went to visit her sister (the case reporter) with intentions of residing with her since she was to start her internship at Rukiga district Local Gov’t headquarters.

However on Tuesday evening, the sister detected her being restless and when asked what the problem was, she couldn’t say anything till Wednesday morning at around 5 am when the neighbour while going to the hospital to check on a friend who had given birth, that’s when she saw the deceased hanging on a tree behind the sister’s house using a piece of cloth.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the body has been handed over to the family members for burial.

“It’s very unfortunate and uncalled for one to end their life for issues that could have been handled amicably by relevant offices in place,” Maate said.