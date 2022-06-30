By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Gulnam Parish chief in Ogom sub-county, Pader district is on the spot for extorting money from eight Parish Development Model (PDM) groups in Gulnam parish.

The Gulnam parish chief, Godfrey Wilobo was accused of demanding shillings 25,000 from every eight groups on claims of certification and stamp duties for LC 3, the sub-county chief, and his office.

Gulnam parish chairperson, Bannabas Julu confirmed the accusation and said that the parish chief collected the money amounting to Shs. 200,000.

“We’re currently demanding the Parish chief to return the collected money immediately,” he added.

However, Wilobo, the accused parish chief, admitted collecting the money but denied extorting it, defending himself that the guidelines of the PDM were not provided. He said that the registration fee was resolved by the council at Shs. 25,000 that’s why he collected the money.

He further stated that he will refund the money collected without stating the date to the respective groups since it was illegal to do so.

The Pader district chairperson, Fearless Oyat Obwoya warned respective leaders under the PDM to desist from corruption acts and urged the public to report any concern of graft to his office.