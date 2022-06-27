Police in Mbarara City are investigating the origin of the fire that burnt the Headteachers’ office and Library at Mbarara View High School.

The Rwizi Regional Police Spokesman Samson Kasasira has confirmed that a fire broke out at the school located in Katete Mbarara City South Division at around 3am, Monday morning and gutted the headmasters office that also doubles as the staff room and library of the school causing total damage to the property.

Kasasira said that the Police Fire Brigade rushed to the school and put out the fire before it spread to other buildings and no injuries were registered.

Kasasira said that although the Police Fire and Rescue team of Mbarara City responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, the cause of the fire has not been established.

This is the 3rd fire in Mbarara District in a period of less than one month after one at St Andrew’s High school Rubindi and another at Rushanje Girls High School.

Kasasira said that a special team of detectives has been put in place to investigate the cause and motive of the people who are starting the fires in schools which have left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.