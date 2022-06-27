Ugandans on social media have lashed out at the arm of the judiciary for always warning people who come out to condemn the way some of the judicial officials conduct their work.

The attack follows the Judiciary’s reaction to a video clip circulating on different social media platforms in which an advocate, Steven Kalali, described a section of the courts of judicature as useless.

In the video, Mr Kalali said, “Useless courts, magistrates are nothing, they make a useless ruling. You remember that you said Shs30m? what happened when a sober judge came in? He said Shs3m. Now this one is giving grounds that are not there……..”

As a way of reacting to Mr Kalali’s utterances, the judiciary on Sunday came out and condemned the act of the former via its Twitter handle where it said that an advocate like Mr Kalali should be aware of the remedial measures to be taken by a party dissatisfied by a decision of the Court.

“It would thus be unethical for an advocate to take the course of direction Mr Kalali took in addressing his concerns. The Judiciary is dismayed with the utterances of Mr Kalali who incidentally practices in the said courts and before the same judicial officers he describes as useless.

In the same video, Mr Kalali also uses derogatory and demeaning language toward that class of Judicial Officers which is a direct attack on the Judiciary.

However, Ugandans on social media have asked the Judiciary to first clean its house before it comes out to condemn the individuals who are fed up with the increasing levels of the incompetence of some of its judicial officials.

Here are some of the reactions;

Dan Wandera Ogalo; Those who have practised law for decades are of course appalled. But they have also witnessed unsettling orders. Judiciary must do some soul searching. Remember Speaker Rebecca Kadaga a senior advocate called an order of the Deputy Chief Justice “stupid”? Earn respect. Don’t demand it.

Kigula Maghiri; With due respect, please as the judiciary warn and or caution the magistrates on the way they handle proceedings, it’s shameful and shambolic, it is as if they never went to law school. Please clean your house, especially on the magistrate’s part.

Kakwenza Rukilabashaija; So you want to behave useless and stupid but do not want to be told so? If you want us to heap encomiums onto you, act in accordance with the law not in accordance with the directives of state nincompoops. Nonsense.

Charles Lwanga; You kept silent on the useless ruling but created a thread over a person who reacted to it, if you need to be respected then earn the respect through your rulings, not through tweets. You’ve turned what was termed as honourable courts into deal-cutting places.

The Back Bench; Why should he waste time with that remedial measures which actually delay dispensing justice while the victims are languishing in jail for nothing? Courts should actually not be entertaining any charges against Besigye because he was protesting. The law guarantees that right!

Proper Ahabwe Jr; Judicial officers are public officers who are not immune to verbal attacks by those disgruntled by their decisions. There is no legal suggestion that Judicial officers are ‘always right. If you do right, why fear those who talk otherwise?

Phoebe Miriam; Look, you probably need to put your act together! Judgement in court should be made regardless of political affiliation! That’s justice… Steven Kalali needs to be listened to…

Sessazi Paul; Discretionary powers ought to be used judiciously. Whereas there are remedial procedures in the law in case of dissatisfaction, it is incumbent upon the decision-making judicial officers to explain why they arrive at certain decisions.

Uthie; Your judicial officers talk and behave like idiots, many times giving very shallow orders or clearly doing things outside of the law. Earn respect, don’t demand it.

Isaac Twesigye; Our rotten justice system will continue to suffocate many and not spare lawyers. Such statements are a result of frustration. Determining an appeal is another mode of denied justice owing to the delay it can take, so it’s not a direct remedy as you wish to infer.

Mbaraka Ewangu; Before you blame Mr Steven Kalali, ask yourselves if he was telling lies? When you asked Shs30M for Dr Kizza Besigye to get bail, wasn’t that a stupid and useless decision? When you denied Kakwenza Rukira his passport to go abroad to seek specialized treatment, wasn’t that stupid?