Businessman Samuel Majwega Musoke has passed on.

Majwega, the founder and owner of MK Publishers died on Saturday from Louisiana Hospital in USA.

According to his family, Mr Majwega had gone to USA to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony in Minnesota.

“With deep sorrow Ms Halima Majwega of Framingham,Ma and her family announce the sudden death of the father of her children *MAJWEGA SAMUEL MUSOKE* (MK Publisher)of Buziga,Uganda who passed away today the 25th in Louisiana Hospital.Late Samuel had come for the graduation of his daughter in Minesotta.Lumbe is at 52 Violetwood Circle Marlborough,” the deceased’s family said in a death announcement.

Mr Majwega, a Rotarian, was also the owner of Avance International University.

” What a dark day that has dawned on the Rotary Club of Bunga and the entire Rotary fraternity on the untimely death of our dear Change Maker President Samuel Majwega Musoke!! It’s unbelievable that you are gone in a twinkle of an eye.It was just the other day on the 28th of May 2022 that we had this happy moment together during the installation ceremony of President Elect Teopista Birungi Mayanja where you handed over the leadership and the instruments of power to your sucessor in a very unforgettable colorful ceremony which was historic in nature because it also had the Charter of baby Club Avance International University Rotaract club that you were so passionate about because the University was your personal investment,” the Rotary Club of Bunga posted on their Facebook page.

“On the 30th of May 2022 you left for Houston, Texas in the USA to go and represent the club at the Rotary International Convention but alas little did we know that it would be the last time we would see you again alive. Immediately after the Convention ended you were taken ill and we thought the sickness would come to pass but God the Almighty who put you in this earth had better plans for you away from us. You took charge of the Rotary Club of Bunga in June 2021 as the 4th President and gave it your all with your able leadership, resources and commitment to serve humanity above Self.You were very selfless, humble , engaging , focused and above all friendly to many of us and always giving a listening ear there and a helping hand here.You were such a great pillar…. Irreplaceable!!

You have fought a good fight ,finished your race and kept the faith.we shall dearly miss you !!

May the good Lord judge your fairly till we meet again.Rest in Eternal Peace President Samuel Majwega Musoke!!”