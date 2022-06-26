Your Excellency (Chief of Command) President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady who doubles as Minister of Education, Games and Sports, receive warm greetings from your “esapat” Odeke Bazel and allow me to congratulate you for holding your respective positions in this country.

Although it might look criminal to disturb your peace because your busy thinking for the country, allow me to disturb you with some of your speeches.

During NRM manifesto Launch in 2021, you cooked a slogan ” securing your future” To any Ugandan, a secured future Is an ideal and a promised land come true.

Your “subordinates” traversed the country wide proclaiming how finally you have got the best course of action to relieve and address the many unemployed, impoverished, over worked and least paid some of whom have through bribery and technical know who gotten government engagements.

During your address on State of the Economy ( May 22nd/2022), you sarcastically said Uganda is now in a middle income status income, what a revelation.

The good thing about Ugandans is that they listen to elders even when what’s being communicated doesn’t make absolute truth to them.

What’s so confusing is whether you meant to secure all Ugandans or you had only in mind science and technology? And also whether the middle income status you referred to in your speech is a political statement that soon or later will be part of stories you will reference to.

Accept my little knowledge to be brought to your attention, Every field is important for the smooth running of the country and it should be accorded maximum respect and demands it deserves.

We all in our interactions need one another, that ideally makes us mutually inclusive. There’s nothing like science or art but rather collective wellbeing.

The problem is that those around you have made you think science is the only alternative for growth and the rest involve drawing pictures (arts), dear president they have misguided you.

In my culture(Iteso), when trees shade off leaves it’s a warning regarding onset of drought, similarly when different sectors of the economy resort to industrial action as explained by Karl Marx in his theory of conflict , It means disaster awaits for Ugandans and your the “Chief Guest”

Similarly among the Langi in Northern Uganda, the coming of “arap tela” signifies the onset of army worm which has negative consequences on crops. Perhaps you must be understanding what this means to you and the country.

Today, it’s teachers, tomorrow will be another sector, and another after another because that’s the structure in which the country will operate.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary Uganda National Teachers Union, I quote ” the current enhancement for the science teachers was informed by the available resources, the impact of what science teachers can do for this country” Mr President does this letter as well mean you don’t have an impact in this country because In most of your speeches your more economical than Scientific?

Those who are busy explaining on TV are not all “sciencers” most of them are artists but since today they are in a comfortable zone they can’t help you know the mess but I am indebted to say not all of them will produce children who will be “sciencers” guess what the vicious cycle of industrial action will grow.

Odeke Bazel, odekebazel2@gmail.com,

The Author is a member of Forum For Democratic Change