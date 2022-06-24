By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Farmers in Gulu district are set to benefit from a Shs70 billion irrigation project.

This was revealed during a stakeholder engagement meeting for Geotechnical investigation of a large-scale irrigation scheme at Unyama, held on 23rd June 2022 in Pawel Angany primary school, Patiko sub-county.

The consultant from the Ministry of water and environment, Engineer Martin Ojolong confirmed the development.

According to Eng. Martin Ojolong, a consultant from the Ministry of Water and Environment, the project will begin with testing the soil particles which are suitable for the irrigation, thereafter, serious labor-based work will be provided by local communities within the project areas.

Ojolong said that this multi-billion venture will also serve the population of Patiko sub-county and other neighbors.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Charles Ichogor together with his deputy Cosmas James Okidi, pledged to carry out constant monitoring of the project from the beginning up to the final stage of commissioning.

Mr. Okidi appealed to the Ministry to work together with the district teams for effective coordination in ensuring the success of the program.

“Let’s own this project wholeheartedly as communities of Pawel, I am sure this irrigation scheme will move us away from subsistence farming to commercial production.

“We applaud the visionary leadership of his Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for promoting agriculture as as one of the ways to eradicate poverty at the household level,” Okidi asserted.