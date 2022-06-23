H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has left for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

H.E Museveni travelled by road through the Katuna border point.

CHOGM was due to be held in 2020 but has been delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prince Charles is representing the Queen, the head of CHOGM, at the Meeting.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will also hand over the role of chair-in-office of the Commonwealth to the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The Meeting, which commenced on Monday, June 20, will end on Saturday, June 25.