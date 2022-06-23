Mbarara High School Adminstration has suspended the Senior 4 and Senior 6 students after they were involved in clashes that left 11 students seriously injured.

The Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira told journalists that Mbarara City Police last night responded to a distress call from members of the public over the misconduct of Mbarara High school students that had blocked the Mbarara-Bushenyi road and stealing merchandise from shops.

Kasasira said that the Police anti riot responded to the scene and dispersed students driving them back into the school premises where they were contained.

This misconduct was sparked off by a fight between S.6 and S.4 students where the O level candidates accused their A level counterparts of assaulting their classmate and in retaliation the fight started spilling over into the neighbouring community.

Kasasira said that 11 students of S.4 sustained injuries during the fight and 10 of them have been admitted at Ruharo hospital, 1 student at homily hospital all in Mbarara City for treatment.

Kasasira told journalists that the school administration has suspended all the S.6 and S.4 students for two weeks effective today and they have been escorted out of the school premises by security to go home.