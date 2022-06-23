The Alebtong Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Adiama Ekaju Jr has warned a local contractor working on low cost Okodi Acur Road against shoddy work or else he will face the consequences.

The RDC made the warning earlier this week after making an impromptu visit at the construction site with an aim of checking out the progress of the works on the 800 metre road.

Mr Adiama who was in company of the District Chairperson , Secretary Works and Technical Services, District Engineer and an Engineering Assistant in Alebtong, found out that the culverts which had been installed on the road were substandard.

He directed that all weak culverts be removed and be replaced with strong ones before the work progresses.

Mr Adiama said this should be done within one week and that they (new Culverts) will first be tested before being installed.

“We cannot tolerate this, we need value for money. Value for money must be ensured,” Mr Adiama warned.

“This is regrettable and must be addressed as soon as possible,” he added.

The LCV Chairperson promised to discipline the supervising engineer over his irresponsibly, something which the RDC supported.

On the other hand, the contractor promised to get new culverts from Mbale district this time round not Lira following RDC’s tough instructions.