As the hunt for M23 rebels in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo continues, the Congolese national army,FARDC spent the whole day of Monday fighting against each other, before they realized it.

The Congolese army , who declared a war against M23 rebels spent the better part of Monday hunting each other down due to mis-communication within themselves in areas of Busanza.

It’s believed that the cause of the miscommunication was due to the fact that M23 had technically split them apart the day before the fight,and when the forces tried to regroup,they started fighting each other.

The M23 terrorists recently captured Bunagana border,and government forces have been trying to win it back all in vain.

According to the Kisoro Resident District commissioner Hajji Ssekandi Shafique, at least 302 refugees were received at Nyakabande Transit Center from Bunagana Border on Monday.

Ssekandi Shafique added that at least 510 individuals were picked up from bunagana border and it’s porous points.

The cumulative number of refugees manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 32,601 individuals of 16,793 Households.

The East African countries, excluding Rwandan Forces,will soon deploy in Eastern DRC to counter the M23 rebels.

DRC accuses Rwanda of aiding the M23 rebels.