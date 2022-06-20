President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Kabogoza Musoke Winnie Agnes as the new chairperson of Public Service Commission.

She replaces Justice Ralph William Ochan.

“By virtue of the powers given to the President by Article 165 (2) of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following persons to the Public Service Commission……,” President Museveni said in a 6th June, 2022 letter to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

The President also appointed Francis Oryang Lagony as the Deputy Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

He as well appointed Grace Tubwita, Hajjat Kamulegeya Jamillah, Mugisa Michael, Beingna Mukibi, Titus Kisambira Mutanda, Olaunah Emmanuel Ourum and Adah Kabarokole Muwanga as members of the commission.

“This is therefore to forward their names and curriculum vitae to you for Parliamentary approval,” Gen Museveni further told Ms Among.

The development has been confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

“Please, note that the letter circulating on the President appointing the leadership and membership of the Public Service Commission (PSC) is authentic. Therefore, the appointees should await Parliamentary approval. Thank you,” Mr Kirunda tweeted.