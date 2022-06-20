His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has this evening returned from Nairobi, Kenya, where he had been for a one-day official visit where he joined other East African Heads-Of-State to discuss regional issues and matters connected to security.

The Nairobi meeting was also attended by regional security chiefs.

The President was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President, H.E Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda; the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe, Lt. Gen. Charles Lutaya, Commander of the Airforce; AIGP Maj. Gen. Abbey Kandiho, the Chief of Staff of the Uganda Police Force and the Assistant Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Mr. Samuel Akena.