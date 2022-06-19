Kigali, Rwanda, 19th June 2022: Uganda Tourism Board in partnership with the Uganda High Commission in Kigali, will showcase Uganda’s tourism potential during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda under the theme ‘’Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovation, and Transforming.’’

Ahead of the official opening ceremony, last evening, the Uganda High Commission-Kigali and UTB hosted a Uganda Night at the Chancery in Kacyiru and unveiled the new Pearl of Africa Destination brand to over half a million potential travellers in the city of a thousand hills. Uganda’s tourism private sector will also participate in networking opportunities during the Street Festival that will showcase Uganda’s unique cuisine, entertainment for Uganda tours in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Association.

Rwanda is second leading source market for Uganda after Kenya fetching over

22,660 tourists in 2020 following a significant decline in arrivals in 2019.

Both countries share common transboundary ethnicity, history, culture and natural resources.

Therefore, these shared resources and heritage call for collective marketing and

tourism product development through collaborative trans-boundary interventions.

“Uganda’s participation in CHOGM 2022 is an excellent opportunity to promote

Uganda’s tourism opportunities under the “Explore Uganda” destination brand and to communicate to CHOGM 20022 delegates about the trans-boundary tourism products between the two nations,” said Amb. Anne Katusiime, Uganda’ Deputy High Commissioner to Kigali, Rwanda.

On her part, Ms Lilly Ajarova, the UTB CEO applauded the Uganda High Commission in Kacyiru, Kigali for spearheading Uganda’s tourism promotion during the CHOGM

2022.

“The event and its side activities will create amazing tourism opportunities for Uganda’s public and private sector stakeholders but also promote intra-regional travel between the two states. The East African Community has also developed a joint marketing strategy that will position East Africa as one a single tourism destination.

Member states will create itineraries that include exclusive tourism experiences across the six countries. Travel in the region has also been enhanced by the East African Tourist Visa between Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

The CHOGM 2022 will take place from 20th – 25th June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. During the event, commonwealth leaders will reaffirm their common values, and agree on actions and policies to improve the lives of their citizens.