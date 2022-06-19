Over 50 able bodied youth and patriotic Ugandans have turned up for recruitment into the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) at Pajar Primary School , Kaabong District.

In his briefing to the candidates, the second in command of 3 Infantry Division and team leader four, Brig Gen David Mugisha welcomed the promising candidates. “You are most welcome to undergo the recruitment exercise and join the forces,” he said.

He called for transparency and professionalism through out the exercise and informed the candidates of the dos and don’ts.

Brig Gen Mugisha also called for patience since the exercise involves a number of stages.

The national exercise which commenced today (18/6/2022) country wide rolls out with a number of stages, including;

Briefing

Physical and technical check of academic transcript and National

Identity Cards.

Aptitude test

Preliminary Physical examination

Physical Exercise

Routine lab investigation and medical examination

Documentation

Briefing/debriefing

Transfer to Training Schools.

The Local Councillor 5 for Sidoko/Kopoth Sub-county, Hon Lokoru Joseph advised candidates to maintain discipline and morale as they vie to join soldiering.

The ongoing national recruitment exercise that will be conducted between 18 June 2022 and 4 July 2022, seeks to absorb Ugandans, who upon completion of training will serve in the regular, professional and specialized units of the UPDF.