The House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead Preacher, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has bought himself a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

The Land Cruiser V8 famously known as ‘Mpa Enkoni’ is usually driven by top government officials and wealthy Ugandans.

The monster ride was this week spotted at Bugingo’s Salt Media office premises in Lungujja.

“The man of God is blessed, that is his new car,” one of Salt Media employees told us.

Pastor Bugingo’s classy and latest addition to his car fleet is likely to ‘mend his broken heart’ following the pain and disappointment he went through last week.

On Friday 10 June, 2022, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) declared degrees from Kayiwa International University (KINTU) fake, hours after the institution holding a graduation ceremony.

The Salt Media proprietor was among the hundreds of students who had graduated from Kayiwa International University in different academic disciplines.

Pastor Bugingo graduated with a Bachelors degree in Theology and Intergrated Studies.

In a statement issued on 10th June, 2022, the management of NCHE disclosed that KINTU was licensed by the council on 28th September, 2015 and gazetted in April 2016 under license number ULPL027 but in 2018, they (NCHE) issued an intention to revoke the license before giving the university six months to work on their areas of weakness.

“On 23rd August 2019 during the 52nd sitting of the council revoked the license and this was gazetted in March 2020, published in the media and KINTU was informed,” NCHE said.

The council added that since then KINTU ceased to be recognized by NCHE as a University in Uganda and that any academic function carried out in the name of KINTU as a provisional licensed university is illegitimate.

“We want to inform the General Public that the awards arising from today’s graduation by the defunct KINTU are not recognized by NCHE and should not be used for employment or further studies in Uganda or any where in the world.”