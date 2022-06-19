Teachers under their umbrella body-Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) have said their industrial action shall continue until their demands are fulfilled.

The teachers made the declaration on Saturday, hours after meeting President Yoweri Museveni, in presence of select cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

On Wednesday 15 June, 2022, UNATU declared a nationwide strike at all levels in their quest for equality and harmonization of the salary enhancement among teachers of different subjects, support staff, and school administrators.

The union is pushing the government to pay 4.8 million Shillings to graduate science teachers and 4.5 million shillings to those teaching arts and humanities. They are also advocating for a Shillings 1.35 million minimum wage for primary school teachers.

According to UNATU General Secretary, Filbert Bates Baguma, during the meeting, they clearly presented to President Museveni the position of teachers who are currently on industrial action over discriminatory salary enhancements which breach provisions of the collective bargaining agreement that was signed with government in 2018.

In a statement issued on 18th June, 2022, Mr Baguma also noted that in the same meeting, it was realized that government was not fully aware of the consequences of increasing salaries for one category of teachers to a tune of 300% against nothing for all other categories of teachers.

“The matter has therefore been handed to the Ministry of Public Service and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to review the proposed pay plan and ensure that the disharmony is rectified. This means that the negotiations are still ongoing,” Mr Baguma said.

He added,” This therefore serves to inform the members of Uganda National Teachers Union and the general public that the industrial action continues as we await the outcome of the review process.”

He disclosed that their resumption of duty is dependent on how fast the Ministries conclude the review process and whether the outcome of the said review process is satisfactory and addresses the issue of fair salary enhancement for all teachers across the board.

“Therefore, the industrial action continues and all teachers should stay at home.”

According to a source privy to the meeting, President Museveni tried to convince and pleaded with the teachers to return to classes since their issues were seriously being handled, but all his pleas fell on deaf ears.