Uganda has joined the rest of the African continent to kickstart activities to commemorate Africa Public Service Day (APSD) as part of its annual celebrations.

In Kampala, the State House team led by the Under Secretary, Ms. Hope Nyakairu, held a series of activities at Nakasero Primary School that included painting classrooms, guidance sessions on career, health, security and environment. The sessions were held under the theme: “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer-Service Delivery For Socio-Economic Transformation.”

Ms. Nyakairu spoke to the pupils about the importance of preserving and protecting the beauty of nature, saying it isn’t just about the trees and birds, but it is also paramount for human survival. She urged pupils to engage in environmental protection activities like tree planting and to minimise the use of paper.

“Because you’re the people of the future, you’re going to live in this environment. So, we all have to take care of the environment,” Nyakairu said.

She also sensitised them about exercises not only to keep fit but also to protect the environment.

“Vehicles, boda bodas produce smoke that destroys the environment. So, when you walk, you’ll be reducing the fumes that come from cars and, therefore, you’ll be preserving the environment,” she said.

The Head teacher, Nakasero Primary School, Mr. Nambuli Rogers, thanked the Government for the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program which created an opportunity for the 2,126 learners and 80 members of staff to access the institution for knowledge, skills and values, plus employment.

“We are very happy and thankful for the continued consideration State House has accorded Nakasero Primary School over the years, both financially and morally. We are here now because you have given a helping hand somewhere as neighbours,” Nambuli said.

He appealed to the Government to support the refurbishment of the school to a status it deserves for a conducive learning environment for the children.

The Assistant Commissioner Human Resource Management at State House, Mr. Benon Twinobusingye, urged pupils to be focused and to know what they want to be in future, for example in leadership, business and other fields.

“The message today is to start now to build what you want to become and then focus on those things that you must do in order to get where you want to go. Be disciplined children, respect your teachers and then continue making good choices,” Twinobusingye said.

Maj. Dr. David Magoba, the In- Charge Medical at State House urged pupils to continue observing Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.Ps) against Covid-19 and to keep up with the habit of hand washing to avoid diseases.

On security, Maj. James Turinawe urged the pupils to always be careful while away from school and their places of residence and to avoid accepting gifts from strangers.

“Don’t accept gifts from a person you don’t know. Life and security are very important. Let us accept that we can get everything we need from our parents,” Maj. Turinawe said.

This year’s continental celebrations will be held under the theme: “Rebuilding the State and Restoring Trust and Pride by Tackling Humman Capital Development Challenges for Social and Economic Development”.

The African Public Service Day is an annual event held on 23 June. It is an entrenched strategic programme on the African Union (AU) calendar, and part of the collaborative work of the Pan-African Ministers programme aimed at enhancing governance and public administration across the continent.