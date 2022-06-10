The territorial Police at Central Police Station Kampala has registered a single fatal accident along Nile Avenue, in Kampala city.

The accident that happened on Friday evening at around 7:30pm, involved a motor vehicle, Toyota Hiace, Reg no UAW 987Y.

The Uganda Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima says the speedy commuter taxi was travelling from the direction of Speke Road facing Clement Road with unidentified numbers of passengers on board and as it approached a sharp corner it failed to brake.

“The driver failed to negotiate the corner, it eventually fell down into the UBC subway roundabout killing two occupants on spot and many unidentified sustained serious injuries,” Nampiima said in a statement.

“The police rushed the injured victims to Mulago hospital and bodies of the deceased conveyed to City mortuary for postmortem.Our fire and rescue services team are at the scene to remove the wreckage of the accident vehicle,”she added.