Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has been left disappointed after National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) declared his newly acquired bachelors degree fake.

Bugingo, the lead Preacher at House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) was among the hundreds of students who graduated from Kayiwa International University (KINTU) in different academic disciplines on Friday.

Pastor Bugingo graduated with a Bachelors degree in Theology and Intergrated Studies.

However, a few hours after the function, the NCHE issued a statement saying the graduation ceremony was illegally held thus cutting short the jubilations and excitement from the graduates.

In a statement issued on 10th June, 2022, the management of NCHE disclosed that KINTU was licensed by the council on 28th September, 2015 and gazetted in April 2016 under license number ULPL027 but in 2018, they (NCHE) issued an intention to revoke the license before giving the university six months to work on their areas of weakness.

“On 23rd August 2019 during the 52nd sitting of the council revoked the license and this was gazetted in March 2020, published in the media and KINTU was informed,” NCHE said.

The council added that since then KINTU ceased to be recognized by NCHE as a University in Uganda and that any academic function carried out in the name of KINTU as a provisional licensed university is illegitimate.

“We want to inform the General Public that the awards arising from today’s graduation by the defunct KINTU are not recognized by NCHE and should not be used for employment or further studies in Uganda or any where in the world.”