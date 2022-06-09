The death of Diana Peace Musasizi,30, in labor at Mparo Health Center IV in Rukiga district has triggered protests among locals and her relatives. Musasizi, a resident of Kashumuruzi village in Kitanga parish, Kashambya sub-county, Rukiga district passed on at the health center on Tuesday evening.

Her child also died in the process. The death of the mother has sparked anger among her relatives and residents, accusing the health workers of performing wrong procedures. The deceased’s husband Xavier Musasizi, a tutor at Kabale-Bukinda Core Primary Teachers College in Rukiga district explains that his wife was admitted to Mparo Health Center IV with labor pains.

He, however, says that because of taking longer to deliver, the health workers decided to induce the labor. According to Musasizi, the procedure failed to work until Tuesday evening when she started bleeding without any sign of normal delivery prompting the health workers to take her into the theater for a cesareansection.

He says that he was shocked a few minutes later when he received heartbreaking news from the medical workers that both the mother and the baby had died. According to Musasizi, upon inquiry, the medical workers told him that the mother’s uterus ruptured due to delayed labor, which led to excessive bleeding.

Vanansio Byarugaba, the deceased’s father-in-law wondered why the health workers did not think of referring the deceased to a bigger health facility instead of carrying out a procedure, which ended her life. He says that what happened is an indication that the status of Health Center IVs in Uganda is still wanting.

Jackeline Tumusiime, a resident in Kashumuruzi village, says that even after the deceased over bleed, the facility didn’t have blood for transfusion to save her life.She says that what happened to the deceased can make other mothers shun the facility.

Elineo Bandaganiire, the Kashambya sub-county LC 3 Chairperson, says that the health workers only thought of rushing to Kabale Regional Referral hospital about 23 kilometers away to secure blood when her condition deteriorated.

He says that by the time the blood was brought, it was too late to save the mother’s life. Bandaganire says that his office has already petitioned district authorities demanding an explanation of what exactly happened, adding that the incident has left residents cursing the health facility and the government.

Dr. Emmanuel Musiimenta, the Rukiga District Health Officer, says that they have initiated investigations into the matter. He says that the office of the Chief Administrative Officer will release the findings from the investigations.