The last time Western Uganda converged for a football championship was way back in 2007 when teams from the then 18 districts of the region converged in Kabale for the then famous Pelikan Cup.

Since then, there have not been any major sports events organised in the region that now covers 40 districts from Hoima to Kisoro.

It is upon this background that the Talent Sports Day for the western region has been planned for June 26 at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

According to the organisers Team Chairman led by Micheal Nuwagira alias Toyota, the Talent Sports Day is meant to unify the people of the region.

“The purpose of this Talent Sports Day is to unify the people of Western Uganda. I, therefore, urge all the people in the districts of the western region to come and participate in the Talent Sports Day,” Toyota said in a meeting in Kampala that was attended by Emma Akandwanaho, the Team Chairman head of planning, Hussein Abudallah, the head of finance and regional mobilisers, musician Bebecool, Balaam Barugahara and Members of Parliament.

“This is not a political event as most would see it, but it’s rather an opportunity for the many unidentified talents in this region to also showcase on a big stage. It is also a time to share with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba his love for sport,” Toyota added.

The two-day Talent Sports Day is expected to attract 40 football Teams from 40 districts that make up the region, with each district entering both a men and women’s team.

The best teams and top performing players will be rewarded with prizes. There will also be lots of entertainment with musical performances.