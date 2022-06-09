By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Gulu Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) James Cosmas Okidi has warned Police and locals against taking part in corruption.

The Deputy RDC made the stern warning during a community dialogue held at Patiko police outpost, Patiko sub-county Gulu district on Wednesday 8th June 2022.

The meeting was convened by the office of the RDC following several complaints from communities over police bribery, corruption, demanding fuel from complainants, food, giving police bonds for money, and heading escape of suspects from a police cell among other vices.

During the meeting, the locals reported to the RDC that there are many cases mishandled by the police which include, defilement, rape, assault, smoking marijuana, breaking into houses among others.

Mr Okidi, said that police should bring sanity to the areas by cracking down on all wrong elements among communities and encouraging the community to report any bad police character to the RDC office for quick intervention.

“Recently, two police officers were netted and are currently facing serious disciplinary actions ranging from demotion, placing them at Gulu police headquarters for a disciplinary hearing, and closer monitoring,” Deputy RDC added.

Mr Okidi further warned the communities against giving money to police as both the givers and receivers are corrupt and can be punished by the court of law.