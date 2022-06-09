As Uganda struggles to reduce the increasing prevalence of Malaria in the Country, the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV has accepted to champion in the renewed efforts to fight against Malaria in the STOP Malaria campaign.

Speaking at the launch of the National campaign against Malaria at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala today, the Kyabazinga said he had accepted the request by partners and the Ministry of Health to have his personal involvement as a champion in the fight against Malaria in Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

At the same ceremony, the Monarch, together with his partners, JOSU LINK and SD BIOSENSOR donated 100,000 Malaria testing kits to help combat the current trends.

Kyabazinga said that he was informed by sector players the importance of having an adequate supply of safe blood for severely affected Malaria patients, especially infants and pregnant women.

He informed stakeholders that the most affected regions do not have blood banks or adequate supply of and his prayer was that the Ministry of Health considers to urgently establish a blood bank in Busoga and in other affected regions to be able to save lives.

The Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Achieng said the donation of Malaria rapid diagnostic test kits was timely and thanked ObwaKyabazinga Bwa Busoga, JOSU LINK and SD BIOSENSOR companies for the donation.

Achieng revealed that 71 districts had reported an upsurge in Malaria cases adding that if they are to transform Uganda from peasant to a wealthy Country by 2030, they need to ensure that the people are healthy by focusing more on health promotion and disease prevention.

Busoga Kingdom’s second deputy Katuukiro said the donation was timely to the Ministry of Health adding that it is going to support the fight against Malaria in the Country.

Owek. Osman who is also in charge of partnerships in ObwaKyabazinga Bwa Busoga handed over the 100,000 Malaria testing kits to the Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Achieng.

Present at the launch of the campaign were Dr Diana Atwiine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Joel Mutyaba the Managing Director of JOSU LINKS, Director General of Health Services and all staff of the Ministry of Health, Buyende district Woman MP Hon. Nakato Mary, Busoga Kingdom Ministers who included; Owek. Yudaya Babirye (Kyabazinga Affairs), Dr. Andrew Balyeku (Health), Sheila Birungi Gandi (State for Health), Andrew Ntange (Protocol and Spokesperson of the Kingdom), Busoga Health Forum’s Prof. Peter Waiswa, Haji Isa Matovu and the National President of Abasoiga Nseete Julius Kalugu Omusiginyi among others.