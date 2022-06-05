By Alex Esagala

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Saturday joined the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu in condemning with strongest terms people who eliminate others through assassination moves.

They made these hard hitting statements at the thanksgiving and fundraising service organized by Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala at St. Mark Kikandwa Church of Uganda in Nakifumba County, Mukono District, following an assassination attempt on his life in June last year.

Gen Katumba who is also a former Chief of Defense Forces and Inspector General of Police was thanking God for sparing his life in an attack that unfortunately left his daughter Brenda Nantongo Katumba and Driver Haruna Kayondo killed.

Tayebwa said that there is a growing trend in the country where unsuspicious people want to bring down Ugandans who rise in different positions and capacities of serving the nation.

“General (Katumba) is one of the most loved people in the country but like the Archbishop put it, the more you are loved, the more you are hated. I have just come to discover it in public life. It is very funny. The day you grow, there are some people looking for breaking news on how you will fall and it is their prayer every day. It is a shame but that is how our world is.” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa, who said that the Parliamentary fraternity loves Gen Katumba, reminded the Very Important Persons (VIPs) present at the function to always prepare for such unfortunate situations of being targeted by people who are not happy with their growth in service to the nation.

He delivered the message of Speaker Anita Among in which she thanked God for keeping Gen Katumba alive. The Deputy Speaker then handed over to Gen Katumba cash contribution of $10000 (about Shs37m) from the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among and his personal contribution of Sh10m towards the church construction fundraising drive held in memory of the late Nantongo.

Archbishop Kaziimba in his preaching condemned people who don’t value the lives of others by eliminating them from the surface of the earth saying such acts are punishable by God. He also called upon the congregation to be thankful to God whenever each one gets through a tough situation because he is the one who protects them.

“Let us value life and respect each other’s life (because) each one of us wants to live. Life is very important. There are certain situations which you look back at and wonder how you survived them. Sometimes God does not send us his angels to protect us, he comes himself with his excessive, extravagant power to save us. He comes down and defeats our enemies” the Archbishop said.

Kaziimba asked Christians to emulate Gen Katumba by always thinking about and going back to their roots to support the work of God through building churches, supporting the clergy and also other church ministries.

“What I like about Gen Katumba, he does not forget home. He always comes back. I want to ask all of you not to forget home. Check on the clergy there and look at their welfare. God has called us all like Gen Katumba Wamala to remember where we hail from. Do you remember whether your clergy back home have means of transport?” he added.

President Yoweri Museveni was represented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who delivered his cash contribution of Shs50m towards the construction of the church. Nabbanja also delivered her personal contribution of Shs10m and Shs32m from all the Ministers.

In the speech as presented by the Prime Minister, the President rallied people of good will to cheerfully contribute towards the Church projects because it does not only facilitate the spreading of the gospel but also ensures self-sustaining status of the institution.

“This occasion presents to all of us a challenge and a call for us to carry each other’s burden in service by giving part of our proceeds to God. Gone are the days when the church was fully dependant on the believers for the survival of its leaders and the welfare of church activities” the speech reads in part.

He said the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has been encouraging churches to start up projects that will sustain the leaders and ensure there is growth hence surviving the challenges of modern times.

Gen Katumba in his speech vowed not to yield to the threats of his enemies by quitting service to the country and rendering help to the people in need.

The Minister said after losing his daughter and driver in an assasination attempt that left him injured, people have been advising him to quit government and disappear from public life.

“I was advised to resign and go into hiding. I was also asked to stop helping people but also I will continue doing what God asked me to do” said Gen Katumba.

The function was attended by Ministers, several legislators, Buganda Kingdom’s Finance Minister Waggwa Nsibirwa who represented the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, and, the business community including Bagaga Kwagalana’s leader Godfrey Kirumira.