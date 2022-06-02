Rev. Fr Dr Vincent Kanyonza the oldest catholic cleric in Kabale Diocese is dead.

The 92 years old Fr Kanyonza, commonly referred to as grandfather by fellow priests, passed on Wednesday morning at Our Lady of Good Health Rushoroza Hospital in Kabale Municipality.

“The bishop of Kabale Rt.Rev Callist Rubaramira regrets to announce the death of Fr Vincent Kanyonza that occurred at our lady of good health Rushoroza today June 2th 2022, Informed are bishops , priests a d religious the laity family relatives and friends ,burial will be Saturday 4th June 2022 at Rushoroza preceded by mass at 12.00pm,” said Bishop Callistus Rubaramira the Bishop of the Kabale Diocese in a statement.

Born in 1929 in Muyumbu Village Kyanamira Sub County Kabale District, Fr Kanyonza studied at Kitabi Seminary and White fathers and brothers of Christian’s instructions at Kisubi along Entebbe are the foundation of his Christianity. He was ordained a priest 6th December 1959.

During his childhood in the 1930 he decided to join the catholic faith even though his siblings joined the Anglican faith as he was about to join them but his father who was a polygamist advised him to follow his uncle and aunt to the catholic faith. He was inspired by Fr Stokeman at Rushoroza.

At the time of his demise, Fr Kanyonza was staying at the Administration House, Rushoroza at the headquarters of Kabale Diocese in Kabale.

Rev Fr Charles Lwanga the chairperson of the Priests of Kabale Diocese and Rector St Adrian’s Seminary in Rubanda has described Fr Kanyonza as an inspirational to them as Priests and to many Christians in Kabale diocese as he is admired for having lived as a model priest of the Diocese.He mentored many priests.

In his celibate life, Fr Kanyonza was resourceful in the coming up of catholic schools like Immaculate Heart Girls in Nyakibale Rukungiri and Mary Hill High school.

Fr Lwanga, said the deceased priest was one of the lucky people that translated the bible from English to Runyankore Rukiga and as a generous man, Fr Kanyonza is said to have raised and paid school fees for retired High court Judge Justice John Bosco Katutsi.

Fr Kanyonza will be laid to rest on Saturday at Rushoroza Hill.