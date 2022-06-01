The Chairperson of the Health Committee, Charles Ayume has reassured health workers in Eastern Uganda that salaries of all health workers will be increased effective 01 July 2022.

“Parliament approved the 2022/2023 financial year budget with salary increments for all health workers,” said Ayume.

He made the remarks on 31 May 2022 during an oversight visit by the committee in Bukedi sub-region to ascertain the level of service delivery.

He commended the health workers for their continued delivery of health services despite the industrial action by the Allied Health Professionals who are protesting disparity in salaries.

Health workers under different associations went on strike on 16 May 2022 demanding that government comes clear on the amount that will be given to allied health professionals in the proposed salary increment for scientists.

The Budaka District Health Officer (DHO), Erisa Mulwani informed the legislators that service delivery would have been greatly affected if medical workers there had joined the strike.

“Budaka district was number four in the national league table in 2020/2021 financial year and Budaka health centre IV was among the best 10 performing health centre IVs in the last financial year,” said Mulwani.

The In-Charge Budaka Health Centre IV, Dr. Winfred Mutaki however, decried the poor staffing levels at the facility saying that the hospital is operating under a 20 year old staff structure.

“Since we are located along Tirinyi highway, we always receive accident victims and this depletes medical supplies,” Mutaki added.

While in Nsinze Health Centre IV in Namutumba district, Hoima City West MP, Joseph Ruyonga applauded the management for making the facility exemplary in cleanliness.

“This has been the best health centre so far. If one wants to know what a health centre IV is, Nsinze health centre is the place to benchmark,” said Ruyonga.

The MPs are in Eastern Uganda, and have so far visited several health facilities, including, Busesa Health Centre IV in Bugweri, Magada Health Centre III in Namutumba District and Kibuku Health Centre IV and Kasasira Health Centre III in Kibuku District.

Others include, Iki-Iki Health Centre III in Budaka district and Busembatya Health Centre II.