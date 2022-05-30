Persisting cattle rustling and road ambushes in Kotido have frustrated government projects in the district.

Joseph Lomongin, the Kotido Chief Administrative Officer, says that the insecurity has frustrated the mobilization for the Parish development model.

Lomongin, who survived death by shooting around 2 pm on Friday in a road ambush along Moroto-Kotido road, says that some health workers in different health centers outside the town have fled fearing for their dear lives.

“Every government staff in Kotido is afraid for his/her life and this makes it hard for the implementation of government projects in the district,” he said. Kotido is the most affected in terms of road ambushes by cattle rustlers. From January to May this year, security has registered five road ambushes.

Ambrose Onoria, the Kotido Resident District Commissioner, says that the insecurity in Kotido has made the Gombolola Internal Security Officers, Local Council I Chairpersons and LC 3 chairperson in the district flee their homes because of being targeted by rustlers. “People are afraid. No leader wants to attend a security meeting or even talk about disarmament,” he said.

Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police spokesperson, says the joint security forces are working hard to make sure the remaining warriors are brought to book. “We have enough manpower on the ground and we are following those few criminals,” he said.

Moses Dengel, one of the residents of Kacheri sub-county, says the presence of many armed security forces may not help to address the current situation but the peaceful dialogue would work very well.