The newly installed president of Rotary club of Muyenga Tankhill, President Ritah Namakiika Nangono has penned down a very touching thank you message to her clUb members.

Ritah Namakiika is the fourth president of the rotary club of Muyenga Tankhill, the charter president being Rtn Christine kyeyune kawooya, followed by Rtn Dr Bildard Baguma and Rtn Counsel David Balondemu.

At the successful glamorous installation ceremony that took place on 27th May 2022, at Common Wealth Resort Munyonyo, almost all Past district governors graced the event which is a rare case for a young rotary club like the Rotary club of Muyenga Tankhill.

The tankhillers are setting the bar high , despite being just three years old , their success is meant to be for a 10 years old club(supported schools in Gomba , skills training initiatives for the youth in kikuba mutwe a community they are adopting now , working with the same community to prevent malaria, recently provided necessary sanitation equipments to all zonal local leaders of kikubamutwe, Now setting up an health center 1V in Gwembuzi Luuka district and many more projects )

The club has given to the roatay foundation, now with major donors , PHFs.

President Ritah Namakiika didn’t look at the journey ahead with fear but rather with a visionary mind and penned down a touching thank you message.

That reads

Good morning my beloved Tankhill family. I have been composing this message since Saturday but couldn’t find the right words to express my gratitude.

I am truly thankful that I belong to the best club in Uganda. Your generosity was overwhelming. May God bless threefold all of you who dug deep into your pockets to give us such a glamorous and memorable event.

Your turning up in big numbers as MTH was admirable and was the cherry topping. Our togetherness as a team is something I don’t take for granted. I pray that our cohesion never fades.

The emotional support was the most heartwarming. Some people called just to encourage me and pledge your support…MTH is indeed full of angels.

To the organizing committee led by Rotarian Godfrey, you delivered a world class function…other clubs want to ‘steal’ you and am busy fighting them off. You are simply the best and am forever indebted to you.

Our ‘inhouse’ service providers, you did a splendid job and made us proud. We promise to support you always.

To my predecessors CP Christine, IPP Bildard and CMP David, you set a firm foundation, I will stand tall on your shoulders. In you I have the best mentors and there is no room for failure.

To all who have reached to pledge your support in the next Rotary year, you are the wings beneath my sail…it is going to be a fantastic year with your support. I have so far received 4 PHF pledges out of the 20 we promises… what a wow, and yes we can!!

Lastly, thank you MTH for choosing me to lead you, I promise to give it my whole and I won’t let you down. I wholly accept this assignment without any reservations!!

I thank you

