The High Court in Mukono has convicted Mathew Kirabo of first degree murder.

Judge Henry Kaweesa on Monday found Kirabo guilty of the 2015 murder of his then girlfriend, Desire Mirembe.

Justice Kaweesa relied on the advice from court assessors who said in their report, that all the evidence in place showed that the accused had masterminded the murder of Mirembe.

He said the sentence will be made after Kirabo’s arrest, whose whereabouts are not known.

Desire Mirembe 19, was murdered on July 10, 2015 by her friend Kirabo and her body was discovered in Lugazi sugarcane plantations in Buikwe district on July 11, 2015.

Kirabo confessed to the murder and was charged at Jinja High Court, remanded at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

The case was then moved to Mukono high court on the instructions of the then principal judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime had been committed in the Mukono jurisdiction.

On October 6, the High Court in Mukono finally started hearing the case after 6 years.

On November 3, 2021, Kirabo absconded from court which caused the state to ask court to order his sureties to pay Shs 50 Million each and the case then proceeded without the suspect.