The Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP has completed investigations into the case of inciting violence against 14 Kampala Capital City Authority- Councilors.

The prosecution revealed this on Friday when the councilors returned before Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Sanula Nambozo to be informed about the status of investigations.

The Councillors are, the KCCA Speaker Zahara Luyirika and her Deputy Nasuru Masaba, Gadafi Jafari Kamya, Morshin Kakande, Charles Mpindi, Paul Kato, Richard Ssembatya, Moses Katabu, Winnie Nansubuga, Aksam Ssemakula, Morsh Africkan Ssendi, Fausta Bitaano, Faisal Kibirige Ssebayiga and Rose Kigozi.

It is alleged that on February 3, 2022, the 14 Lord Councilors and others still at large incited members of the public to demonstrate violently against the officials of KCCA by reason of their office to remove street vendors from the streets of Kampala city.

The councilors however denied the charges and were released on bail as investigations into the matter continued.

The prosecution led by Jean Nareeba informed Court that the police are through with investigations and a date should be given for them to start the trial.

The councilors through their lawyer Kenneth Paul Kakande informed Court that they have not been given the documents or any other evidence the prosecutors intend to rely on to try their clients.

Kakande asked to be given the relevant materials to enable him to prepare for the trial. The case has been adjourned to June 28th, 2022 for a hearing to commence.

The councilors were protesting against KCCA’s intensified operations against street vendors and hawkers in Kampala under their Smart City Campaign aimed at decongesting the city.

They argued that the eviction of the vendors was illegal because, in 2017, the council resolved to allocate Sebana Kizito road, Allen road, and Kafumbe Mukasa road for the vendors to operate.