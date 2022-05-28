A section of Ugandans have advised government to work on the issues of striking nurses and midwives rather than intimidating them.

On Friday, the Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa directed nurses and midwives who are on strike to return to their stations by Monday or risk losing their job.

Approximately 30,000 allied health workers (nurses and midwives) downed their tools commencing on 16th May in protest against a planned salary reform that would reaffirm pay disparities between different health professions.

During the announcement of the strike, health workers warned about low salaries and failure to be fully absorbed in public service, in addition to the disparities.

However, government has since given the health workers ultimatum of three days to report back to their workstation or else their positions will be declared vacant.

“In this regard Government is calling on all Allied Professional Health Workers, Nurses and Midwives to report to duty by Monday 30th May 2022. By failing to do so they will be considered as having abandoned duty and resigned accordingly. The Chief Administrative Officers and Hospital Directors are hereby directed to take stock of these Cades and declare the vacant positions in line with laid down procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Ugandans on Social Media have advised government to instead listen and work on the issues of the health workers rather than threatening them.

See some of the comments:

John Ssenkubuge: But those midwives are sending a message that needs an answer and not dismissal from work. They have worked even in this current situation where prices are high for commodities and all they need is to get higher pay such that they can at least cope with the current situation.

Anyanzo Omeson; Personally I am thinking the solution to the matter at hand as of now doesn’t lie in giving such threats …let’s get to know that some of the health facilities in Uganda say the health centre IIs are fully under their control, proper allocation of funds is the best solution.

Wabwire Philip; We only realize that we have fake leaders when it becomes to decision making. Only political affairs at front. By the way, the country can’t be run on commands as they are doing it.

Linda Gilbert; The problem is forgetting where we normally come from.

The whole minister saying that statement shows how much his thinking capacity is zeroed to one point forgetting that tomorrow he can be pushed away like a frog. He should ask where a one-time Vice president is right now.

Erik Aamont; Since Wilson Muruli Mukasa as Minister can’t keep promises made by President Museveni, he should be fired and replaced by someone who can follow orders.

AD Sempala; Government is bluffing, Medical Workers should stick to their guns.

The Big Dog; Government is able to give billions of monies to individuals, forgive the so-called investors for not paying taxes and able to pay MPs lots of money but is not able to increase health workers’ and doctors’ wages

Akello Jackeline; Our parents spent a lot of money on nursing schools as we tried to secure the skills. On top, the nurse’s council charges a lot of money as we try to get licensed. Couple these the longer working hours along with aside heavy workload and poor occupational environment. Pay us well.

Oriso Robert; Government should increase doctors’ and nurses’ salaries rather than spending a lot of money on politics. Public service minister, please stop acting under pressure, you are filling you’re rolling.

Allan Shaka; If President Museveni’s government is tired of ruling the country, then they should go back home. Very many ministers do nothing actually in offices instead of cutting off their money and paying nurses and midwives.

Musamba Stephen; Let the government and medics hold negotiations instead of threats. This is not Amin’s regime, please…