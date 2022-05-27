Uganda’s opposition has in strongest terms rejected and denounced Omoro county by-election results, which according to the Electoral Commission (EC) were won by NRM’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.

Different opposition big wigs have today morning questioned the validity of election results, citing iregularities like mass fraud, which altered the would be viable results.

Voter turn out at various polling stations hit a record low, with only 17, 069 people being able to cast their votes, while 385 votes were counted as invalid.

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, son to the late speaker of parliament Jacoh L’Okoli Oulanyah was diclared winner, by Omoro district returnig officer Moses Kagona, with 14224, while NUP’s Toolit Simon Akecha trailed him in the second position, with only 1633 votes.

Odonga Terence who stood as independent emerged third, with 532 votes, FDC’s Justin Odong 529, independent Jimmy Walter 88, while Kiiza Oscar of ANT scored only 63 votes.

The rejection of these results comes against the backdrop of several complaints raised by opposition political parties like FDC and NUP, on the way the EC organised this election.

They alleged voter bribery, denial to campaign and hold rallies in different areas within Omoro county and intimidation metted against their members, including arrest and detention of Busujju county MP David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga, former Kayunga LCV contender Harriet Nakwedde, and many others, whose whereabouts are yet to be established.

Leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba said failure by the EC to restructure and revise the way it conducts its activities will drift the nation into serious disaster.

He added that what happened in Omoro county yesterday (Thursday) is in no way equivalent to a transparent and credible election.

“What happened in Omoro, the EC organised an election, hoping that people would turn up in large numbers, but they boycotted it and went to beaches, splinkled sand on their bodies. There was no voting in Omoro,” Said Mpuuga Nsamba.

“Various states are trying very hard to draw means of improving living conditions of their people, but here, we still have shallow minded and myopic leaders, most especially in matters to do with politics. What happened in Omoro, I think someone should use it as a basis to write a novel, or even act a movie,” added Mpuuga.

He blamed the low voter turn out on the EC, urguing that the loss of trust in the electoral body by the people as far as organizing a credible and transparent election is concerned, forced many to boycott the voting, knowing that their votes wouldn’t determine the outcome.

He also denounced the EC for keeping a blind eye, in the face of various violations by police and the army, metted against the opposition, by denying them to reach various places, campaign and sensitize the locals on the right leaders to vote for.

Human rights activist Dr. Livingston Ssewanyana said there is need to sensitize the population, on the need to participate in the voting process, and stressed the need for wider restructuring of EC operations to ensure transparency in its operations.

He said the current state of affairs, regarding the way the EC conducts elections, which are greatly marred by iregularities will force poeple to bypass the voting process at all levels.

“Voting in Uganda is to a great extent marred by controversy and iregularities. There is need to conduct honest, transparent, just free and fair elections.

Much as Oulanyah’s son won the election, it would be better for him to emerge winner in a transparent election, that is free and fair, Said Ssewanyana.

“But in most cases here, elections are characterized by favouritism, with the EC and security agencies giving the ruling party an upper hand. Agents for opposition candidates are sometimes denied a chance to reach polling stations, denied an opportunity to verify the results, what we have seen in Omoro should not happen again and there is need for reform, Ssewanyana added.

However, NRM chief mobliser Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde said the election was free and fair, adding that as NRM, they executed their duties tactifully, leading to a landslide victory.

She advised the opposition side to hold the police accountable for everything they think did not go right, not the NRM which emerged victorious.

Also adding weight to Ms. Sseninde’s assertions, the EC boss Justice Simon Byabakama said the election was free and fair, largely peaceful and orderly, except for a few minor issues, which can be explained.

It should be noted that even as the opposition decried the way the EC conducted Omoro by-elections and denounced the results, they stayed silent on the issue of going to court to challenge the outcome.