Next week sees the global meetings industry come together at the Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt.

IMEX is the largest trade show in Europe for the meetings and events industry, bringing together global event planners and buyers with significant buying power.

IMEX will run from 31st May to 2nd June 2022.

The business events sector has faced enormous challenges in the past two years as a result of the global pandemic. IMEX Frankfurt 2022 is the platform that relaunches the sector to the world; Uganda is delighted to announce our return to the event.

Along with Uganda Convention Bureau, the delegation comprises the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board and private sector role-players including leading Professional Conference Organizers and Destination Management Companies.

“Uganda has everything needed to host a large congress – and to entice your business event delegates you will discover our unique experiences for pre-post tours … and your incentive travel programmes” says CEO, UTB Lilly Ajarova.

Mountain Gorillas, water safaris beneath the iconic Murchison Falls, tree climbing lions, a lodge positioned in the midst of the raging waters at the source of the great Nile River, and a vibrant Kampala nightlife – just some of the incredible experiences waiting to be discovered in Uganda.

Join us at stand C600 to explore with us the unique and rare beauty of Uganda – The Pearl of Africa, and its tourism offering that will be sure to enrich your next business event.

As we say in Luganda – “Tukusanyukidde! We are happy to welcome you!”