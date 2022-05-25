Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye has been remanded to Luzira Prison after refusing to pay Shs30 million cash bail.

Besigye was on Wednesday charged with inciting violence after he was arrested while holding a peaceful protest in Kampala City yesterday.

The four time presidential candidate was granted a Shs30 million cash bail by Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha which the former rejected and opted to challenge the bail term.

He is expected to return to Court on July 16, 2022 for further mention of court.

“I consider this an extension of the injustices I have faced for long. I have asked my lawyers to appeal it as I ensure remand,” Besigye said.

Prosecution told court that Besigye on May 24, 2022, at Arua Park – Munno Village in Kampala City, without any lawful excuse at an assembly addressed members of the public implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, an act which tantamounted to inciting violence contrary to section 51(i) (b) of the Penal Code Act.

Besigye on Tuesday beat tight security at his home in Kasangati before storming the city centre protesting against the current skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.

However, the vehicle of the leader of the People’s Front for Transition was surrounded by police and later towed way to the Central Police Station in Kampala from where he was moved to Naggalama Police Station where he spent a night.