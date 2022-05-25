The Executive Director of the Uganda National Examination Board Dan Odang has warned heads of government-aided schools not to register privately sponsored candidates as government-sponsored learners.

In a document released on Tuesday, Mr Odong said that if any headteacher of a government-aided school dares to do so, it will be a fraudulent practice which causes financial loss to the government.

“Any head of an examination centre or school director discovered to have indulged in this practice shall pay twice that amount that has been defrauded. Relevant laws on fraud will also be applied to such headteachers or directors and in addition, the examination centre number of the school shall be withdrawn,” he said.

In the same way, Mr Odong urged parents of students studying in schools that do not have UNEB centre status to find out from the school headteachers where these students have been registered and ensure that they have been duly registered.

“This is important to avoid the unfortunate scenario where students are discovered unregistered at the start of the examination. Relatedly at the end of the registration period, UNEB shall provide an SMS option on mobile telephone handsets for candidates and parents to confirm the registration status of the learners. One will be required to know the full index number of the candidate type Reg, Index No, and send to 6600.”

As per the data from UNEB, the normal registration period ends on May 31 while the late registration which attracts a surcharge will take place during the month of June 2022.

According to UNEB normal registration fee for Primary Leaving Education (UPE) is Shs34,000 and late registration will cost Shs68,000. For Uganda Certificate Education (UCE) it’s Shs164,000 and late registration will be Shs246,000 while Shs186000 is the normal registration for Uganda Advanced Certificate Education (UACE) and late registration will as well cost Shs 279,000.

And as of now, 93 per cent of the UPE candidates have been submitted to UNEB while 63 per cent for the UCE and 54 per cent of UACE. In the figure, UNEB has so far registered 1,055,336 candidates at all levels.