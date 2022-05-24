Police in Kabale District are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of two family members.

The two include Tuhabwe Apollo alias Kayanda aged 48, of Rwara cell, Bigaga parish, Butanda su bcounty, Kabale district, and Mukapasika a Rwandese by nationality, wife to Tuhabwe Apollo.

It’s alleged that Tuhabwe Apollo divorced his first wife Ndikubwimana Mariam during the year 2017, whom they had stayed together for many years.

And during september 2021, he decided to marry Mukapasika but was always accused of cheating on him, having sex with other men.

On Sunday evening, the said Mukapasika made an alarm that her husband Apollo had been killed which attracted relatives and neighbours to go to their home for rescue.

On reaching at home, they found him lying at the bed with a big injury on the head, blood oozing from the injury and mouth.

He was unconscious and the Residents decided to rush him to hospital.

But on their way at Bigaga trading centre, he passed on and had to return home.

On reaching at home, they started questioning the said Mukapasika accusing her of having been the cause of his death because of her high sexual urge, hence lynched her.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the homicide team from Kabale police visited the scene and postmortem was done on the two bodies at the scene.

Maate condemned murder irrespective of family wrangles. He also advised people to seek court for redress Incase differences arise.