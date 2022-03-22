Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency/Chairperson, National Organising Committee (NOC) for Jacob Oulanyah’s burial has said the attendance of the State Funeral Service for the fallen Speaker of the 11th Parliament at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will be by invitation.

In the statement issued on 22nd March, 2022, Minister Babalanda said the decision has been taken due to the current threat of Covid-19.

“In consideration of the threat of Covid-19, access to the State Funeral Service at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will be by invitation and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly observed. In my next briefing, I will give you the approved number of mourners who will be allowed to access the venue,” she said.

Adding:“As you are aware, burial will involve several activities which are sensitive; given the status of the late. Accordingly, the Minister-in-charge of Security Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi alongside the Inspector General of Police will brief the public on the planned security arrangements during the mourning period.”

Babalanda further urged that those who will not be invited will watch all the burial activities involved in the send-off on the National Television.

In order to avoid clashing with the Acholi cultural norms and beliefs, the Chairperson disclosed that she has already delegated Lamwo County legislator, Hilary Onek to work with the Ministers from the Acholi sub-region to engage with the cultural and political leaders in the sub region for their input in the burial arrangements.

“I have personally spoken with the father of the deceased, Mzee Nacan Okori Adiyo and the Paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Ocana who both expressed willingness to work with government in order to have this befitting send-off. As you are aware, Rt. Hon. Oulanyah was a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the people of Omoro and very much celebrated in Acholi,” Babalanda noted.

She also cautioned that given the position Oulanyah was holding, the state has taken over the management of mourners right from his home in Kampala and that of Omoro.

“The leadership of the Parliament of Uganda is fully in charge of managing mourners at both homes of the deceased i.e. in Muyenga, Kampala and at the ancestral home in Omoro where he will be buried. Parliament has identified service providers to this effect.”

Babalanda however noted that the final burial program for the deceased will be released after the election of a new Speaker of the 11th Parliament which will take place this Friday.

Meanwhile, Rt. Hon. Oulanyah, passed away in Seattle, USA, on Sunday, 20th, March 2022.