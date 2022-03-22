A total of 13 Members of Parliament belonging to ruling party-NRM have expressed interest to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah as Speaker of Parliament.

Article 82(4) provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81 of this Constitution, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

The Speaker’s office fell vacant following the death of Omoro County legislator Oulanyah who had been Speaker for less than a year. Oulanyah passed away on Sunday from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

Today 13 NRM legislators handed over their documents to the the party Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi to express interest in the Speakership post.

The expression of interest exercise took place at NRM EC Offices in Kampala.

Their names are going to be sent to NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) and later to Parliamentary caucus where one candidate will be endorsed as the party flagbearer.

The legislators who have joined the race include: Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Felix Okot Ogong, Sarah Opendi, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Atima-lee Jackson and Theodore Ssekikubo.

Others are, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Alex Brandon Kintu, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Denis Hamson Obua, Dr Florence Akiiki Asiimwe, John Amos Okot and Wakabi Pius.

Meanwhile, the election of the new Speaker will be happening this Friday at Kololo Independence grounds.