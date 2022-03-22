The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among through her Personal Assistant Mary Athiena has expressed interest to run for Parliamentary Speakership race due to take place this Friday.

While handing over Among’s documents to the head of the electoral commission of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Dr Tanga Odoi on Tuesday, Ms Athiena noted that her boss could not appear in persin due to medical reasons.

According to the law, the Deputy Speaker is not supposed to first resign to run for the position of Speakership. However, if the party endorses him/her, the position of the Deputy Speaker remains vacant.

The Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi has also expressed interest in the Speakership seat.

He told journalists that he feels he has the capability to chair the House since he has learnt alot from the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah as well as his predecessor Rebecca Kadaga.

According to sources from the party, campaigns have already started and it’s alleged the whole of yesterday while members were mourning the death of fallen Speaker, Among was busy calling legislators both from the opposition and in NRM to vote for her come Friday at Kololo independence grounds.

However, Among is likely to face challenges from the Acholi Parliamentary Group who have endorsed Lamwo County legislator Hilary Onek for the Speakership race, while lawmakers; Aber Lillian, Ojara Martin Mapenduzi and Lamwaka Catherine want the Deputy Speaker seat.

Also, West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth Oboth is likely to join the race of the Speakership and he is expected to express interest soon at the party’s electoral commission.

Nevertheless, while addressing journalists on Tuesday Dr Tanga Odoi said, for now, no candidate should resign from his appointed position until the party’s Central Executive Committee endorses them.

“That is the guidance we got. I request NRM members to respect the decision of CEC. Being a Speaker is not a do or die situation.”

In the opposition, Bugiri Municipality MP and Vice-chairperson of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee, Asuman Basalirwa and Kira Municipality lawmaker Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda have expressed interest to join the Speakership race. However, according to sources from the opposition the two are waiting for the decisions from the shadow cabinet meeting which is taking places now. The race is likely to attract many candidates from both sides.

The election for the new Speaker of the 11 Parliament follows the death of the sitting Speaker Rt Hon Jacob L’okori Oulanyah which occurred during the weekend and as the law states, no Parliamentary business must take place when the office of the Speaker is vacant.