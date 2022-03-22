The Kabale District medical department has received a consignment of medical supplies from the National Medical Stores-NMS to manage different diseases.

According to the Acting Kabale district Health officer Alfred Besigensi, they received different types of medicines to manage different diseases like Malaria, Cough and HIV/AIDS among others.

Besigensi says that the medicines will be distributed to all health centers, across the district, starting from health centre IIs to Health centre IVs. He adds that the drugs are expected to last two cycles -equivalent to four months.

Besigensi, also says that the medicines are timely, since the district was experiencing drug stockouts and thereby warning health workers against misusing them.

He, however, called on the public to engage in disease preventive interventions, like eating a balanced diet and improving hygiene in their homes, saying that prevention is better than cure.